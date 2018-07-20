Beating of elderly man caught on camera near CA police station

Police in Berkeley, CA, say a group of attackers beat an elderly man for no apparent reason. (Source: KGO-TV/Berkeley Police via CNN)

BERKELEY, CA (KGO-TV/CNN) – California police are looking for a group of people who beat a 72-year-old man for no apparent reason.

Security cameras captured the disturbing incident, in which the man was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked.

It happened in Berkeley around 3:30 a.m. on July 6, as the man was walking home.

Police said the attackers didn't steal anything.

"No money was taken. There were no demands made," said Officer Byron White with the Berkeley Police Department.

The victim, however, was seriously injured. He was sent to the hospital and treated for broken bones. He's since been released.

Detectives are hoping that releasing videos of the attack will help trigger leads.

"The lighting isn't ideal, so we're hoping that somebody will maybe recognize a piece of clothing or perhaps the way the suspects walk," White said.

Police described the group of attackers as six to eight African-American men in their late teens or early 20s, last seen driving away in a newer model silver or white minivan, possibly a Nissan Quest.

In addition to what appears to be an unprovoked attack, Berkeley residents are surprised that it happened so close to the police department.

"It seems like it could happen, I guess, anywhere, but you would think closer to the police department it'd be safer," said Tony Hughes, a Berkeley resident.

