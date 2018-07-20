Florida sheriff seeks suspect accused of taking $100 at Walmart - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Florida sheriff seeks suspect accused of taking $100 at Walmart

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) - A Florida sheriff is seeking a suspect who allegedly found and kept $100 left in a self-checkout register at a Walmart.

The suspect is accused of walking up to the machine, taking the $100, keeping it, using the machine and then leaving the store with the money.

Just before the suspect did so, on July 6, the victim used the self-checkout register at the Walmart, Leon County Florida Sheriff Walt McNeil wrote in a Facebook post.

While purchasing items, the victim withdrew $100 but accidentally left the money in the self-checkout machine.

The sheriff says if you know the suspect's identity, contact his office at (850) 606-3300.

But the sheriff, judging from comments on the WTXL Facebook page, may not get much cooperation from the public.

"If I found a $100 bill on the ground at Walmart my face would be up there too!" one person wrote.

Another person brought up this point: "But he didn't find it on the ground, it was in the checkout machine. Someone just forgot to take it with them."

