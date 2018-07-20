NKY pilot in small plane feared down, sheriff says - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NKY pilot in small plane feared down, sheriff says

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Robert Askins (Provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office) Robert Askins (Provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A northern Kentucky man and his plane are possibly missing and feared down.

Gallatin County resident Robert Askins, 57, has not been seen or heard from since he departed his personal airstrip on Jerich Road about noon Thursday, Gallatin County Sheriff Josh Neale said.

"All we now is he took off and didn't return. It's very unusual for him," the sheriff said in a phone interview Friday morning.

Askins would have called his wife if he was going to be out longer than expected.

"We fear he is down somewhere in the area in between Kentucky and Indiana. He wouldn't have been flying to Cincinnati or anything. He only flies in the local area around Gallatin County," the sheriff said.

"We have searched every field within a 50-mile square radius, every place he would get fuel if he was going to be out a long time. We checked everything. and nothing."

Steady rain postponed the search Friday morning. A plane that will search overhead for Askins and his aircraft will take off from Lunken Airport once the rain lets up, the sheriff said.

 The Federal Aviation Administration in Indianapolis notified the sheriff's office just before 9 p.m. that Askins logged a flight plan advising he would be up for a pleasure flight in the area and return at dark, Neale said.

The sheriff's office has filed a missing person report for him.

Askins' plane is described as a red and cream Fisher Celebrity Bi-Wing with tail #N228LC, according to the sheriff's office.

He is 5'8 and 175 pounds with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office: 859-567-7021.

