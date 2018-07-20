Ohio's unemployment rate increases in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has increased from May to June.

The state's unemployment rate rose from 4.3 percent in May to 4.5 percent last month. The rate stood at 5.1 percent in June 2017.

The national rate was 4 percent in June, up from 3.8 percent in May and down from 4.3 percent in June 2017.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 7,900 jobs from May to June.

The agency reports job gains in leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; other services; and information exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities and in educational and health services.

The state reports the construction industry lost 2,600 jobs while manufacturing gained 1,900 jobs in June.

