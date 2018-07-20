Driver charged in Thanksgiving Day hit-skip crash that killed teen

A motorist is charged in the Thanksgiving Day hit-skip crash that killed a teenage pedestrian.

Rober Pietrantonio, 55, of Dayton, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide and failure to stop, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported about 11 p.m. Nov. 23 on West Lytle-Five Points Road near Bunnell Hill Road in Clearcreek Township.

Pietrantonio was driving west on West Lytle-Five Points Road when he struck a pedestrian, Skyler Ludington, 18, of Botkins, patrol officials have said.

Ludington was also walking westbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Pietrantonio left the scene and was later found at his Montgomery County home, along with the truck involved in the crash.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, according to the OSHP.

