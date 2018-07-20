One giant sale: Neil Armstrong's collection goes to auction

FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
"I believe no person should be sentenced to a lifetime of hardship because of a marijuana arrest," wrote Congressman Tim Ryan, who represents Ohio's 13th District.
A 17-year-old male juvenile is in custody this morning on charges he groped three young girls and then tried to abduct one of them at the Kroger store in Whitewater Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Jury selection continues Monday in the Anthony Kirkland re-sentencing.
Alcohol is the suspected factor in a head-on crash in Bellevue that sent two people to the hospital overnight, police said.
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddling
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone
