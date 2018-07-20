Download a gun: Settlement legalizes firearm plans for 3D printers

A gun rights activist will be able to repost online his schematics for "The Liberator." It's a gun made almost entirely out of ABS plastic - the same material used to make Lego bricks. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - It will soon be legal to post plans for 3D-printable guns online.

The government has reached an agreement with a gun rights activist that will allow the plans to be posted Aug. 1. Anyone with an internet connection and a 3D printer could conceivably make themselves an unregulated and untraceable gun.

Cody Wilson, who described himself as a post-left anarchist, put his plans for a 3D-printable gun online in 2013, CNN reported. The government ordered him to remove it, arguing the plans could violate international traffic in arms regulations.

Wilson complied, but the file had already been downloaded 1 million times. He sued the federal government in 2015.

Now, he will be able to repost schematics for what he calls "The Liberator." It's a gun made almost entirely out of ABS plastic - the same material used to make Lego bricks.

Attorney Alan M. Gottlieb with the Second Amendment Foundation, which helped on the case, told CNN that the government didn't want to go to trial. He said the lawsuit was filed during the Obama administration, but he didn't think politics played into the settlement since they were dealing with "career people."

"The government fought us all the way and then all of the sudden folded their tent," Gottlieb said.

CNN said Wilson built a website where people will be able to download The Liberator, as well as files for an AR-15 lower receiver, a Beretta M9 handgun and other firearms. Users will also be able to share their own designs for guns, magazines and other accessories.

The settlement exempts Wilson and his organization from export restrictions and pays a portion of his legal fees.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.