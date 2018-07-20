WATCH: Anchor Dan Wells undergoes cancer genetic testing

About five to ten percent of all cancers have a hereditary component.

So what does that mean and how can that information help you make better health choices?

FOX19 NOW Morning News Anchor Dan Wells took a trip to St Elizabeth to get some answers:

Ever think about how your family history of cancer or heart issues affects you?

A new genetic testing program at St Elizabeth is now providing answers.

I found out during a trip to St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, Kentucky.

They believe when you know your risk, you can take steps to prevent disease early.

It certainly makes sense.

But what about all of that home testing you see advertised?

Like most people, I was curious too and willing to roll up my sleeve.

My genetic counselor, Maureen, told me the majority of cancer out there is actually due to non-genetic factors such as environment, lifestyle or age.

But about 5 to 10 percent of cancer is the result of a gene mutation that can be passed down from generation to generation.

My counseling session was simple.

It took less than an hour.

A clinician gathered my personal medical history, family history, and medical staff collected my DNA through a blood test.

But a big question I had about the process after the results was, of course, the cost.

After meeting with my cancer genetic counselor and giving blood, I was told results would be available in two or three weeks.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.