WATCH: Anchor Dan Wells undergoes cancer genetic testing

The 15-year-old boy told investigators he had been shot by his father. He allegedly was forced to eat twigs and grass.Full Story >
The 15-year-old boy told investigators he had been shot by his father. He allegedly was forced to eat twigs and grass.Full Story >
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.Full Story >
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.Full Story >
A Florida sheriff is seeking a suspect who allegedly found and kept $100 left in a self-checkout register at a Walmart.Full Story >
A Florida sheriff is seeking a suspect who allegedly found and kept $100 left in a self-checkout register at a Walmart.Full Story >
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.Full Story >
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.Full Story >