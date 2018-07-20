Downed trees, tractor-trailer fire cause long traffic delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say downed trees from a strong storm and a tractor-trailer that caught fire caused long delays for motorists headed southbound on a stretch of interstate between Lexington and Richmond in Kentucky.
News media outlets report traffic was backed up at least eight miles for a time on Interstate 75 on Friday. By late morning, the left lane was reopened for traffic.
Authorities say multiple trees were reported down on the interstate near the Clays Ferry and Athens exits after a strong thunderstorm passed through early Friday. Some trees fell across lanes of traffic.
Police say a tractor-trailer carrying vehicles caught fire, stopping in the middle of the interstate. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the trees and fire combined to close the interstate at the Clays Ferry exit for about two hours.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
