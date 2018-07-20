Michael Cohen secretly recorded Trump talking about payment to Playboy model, report says

The New York Times reports that Pres. Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recorded the discussion on paying a former Playboy model. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(RNN) – Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, secretly recorded a conversation with him in which they discussed payments to a former Playboy model, the New York Times reported Friday.

The FBI seized the recording during a raid on Cohen’s office this year. It has been shared with the president's lawyers, according to the Times.

Cohen's apartment, office and personal properties were raided in April as the FBI sought information about the alleged payments to Stormy Daniels and to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Cohen reportedly paid $130,000 to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in the weeks leading up to the election to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump back in 2006. Daniels also signed a non-disclosure agreement.

She signed it just days before Trump won the 2016 presidential election. Now, she claims that agreement does not have any legal standing because Trump never signed it.

In an effort to prove she's not coming forward now just to collect another big payday, Daniels has offered to pay back the $130,000.

Even so, Trump's legal team claims Daniels has violated the NDA and is suing her for $20 million.

In April, a reporter asked Trump regarding the payment: “Then why did Michael Cohen make it, if there was no truth to her allegations?”

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael's my attorney and you'll have to ask Michael," Trump responded.

The president said he wasn't sure where Cohen got the money either, and ignored the question asking if the lawyer had an account to cover expenses.

During a 60 Minutes interview in March, Daniels said she felt coerced to sign the non-disclosure agreement about the sexual encounter. Daniels also claimed she received threats, warning her not to speak about the affair.

Daniels filed a lawsuit to get out of the non-disclosure agreement. She claims it's void because Trump did not sign it.

Daniels' attorney tweeted a response, saying he and his client look forward "to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump's lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One."

