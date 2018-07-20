Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University says more than 100 former students have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by a now-dead team physician in an ongoing investigation.
Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Richard Strauss involving male athletes from 14 sports and other students.
Former athletes say they verbally raised concerns about Strauss as early as 1978, near the start of his two decades at the university. Ohio State has said university officials' response to concerns about Strauss is a key focus of the investigation.
University President Michael Drake said Friday more than 200 former students and university employees have been interviewed.
Those interviewed include Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who denies some wrestlers' claims he knew about abuse while coaching at Ohio State.
Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they were shocked by the allegations.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A search is underway right now in northern Kentucky for a possible missing plane and pilot.Full Story >
A search is underway right now in northern Kentucky for a possible missing plane and pilot.Full Story >
A decision from a Hamilton County judge Thursday agreed with the prosecutor that a citizen police oversight panel should not interview officers before criminal cases are resolved.Full Story >
A decision from a Hamilton County judge Thursday agreed with the prosecutor that a citizen police oversight panel should not interview officers before criminal cases are resolved.Full Story >
What can you learn from cancer genetic testing?Full Story >
What can you learn from cancer genetic testing?Full Story >
A man confessed to killing an 8-month-old baby by throwing him against a wall and into a crib, causing the fatal head injury, court records show.Full Story >
A man confessed to killing an 8-month-old baby by throwing him against a wall and into a crib, causing the fatal head injury, court records show.Full Story >