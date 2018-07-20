Baby born in Texas Chick-fil-A restroom gets free nuggets for life

Gracelyn Griffin wouldn't wait - her mom Falon gave birth to her in the bathroom of a San Antonio Chick-Fil-A. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Here’s one way to get Chick-fil-A nuggets for life – come into this world in a Chick-Fil-A restroom.

Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin was born on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in a San Antonio, TX, Chick-fil-A – that’s listed on her birth certificate, according to the Star-Telegram.

Her father Robert, who is not a doctor, is listed as the attending physician on the birth certificate.

The Griffins met friends at the Chick-fil-A to drop off their daughters so they could get to the hospital.

Falon Griffin was already in labor but had to use the bathroom. The restaurant was closed, but after banging on the doors, the staff let her in.

However, by the time she made it to the bathroom, Gracelyn was crowning, and the restaurant manager was on the phone with 911.

"I didn't know I was going to have a baby in there. I was going to the restroom," Falon Griffin told KSAT.

The baby had the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck twice, which Robert Griffin managed to undo. He then used his Trump 2020 T-shirt to swaddle the baby until the towels the Chick-fil-A staff were warming up were ready to go.

Paramedics arrived 10 to 15 minutes later, took everyone healthy and happy to the hospital.

The family is huge fans of Chick-fil-A and had bought a onesie that read “Little Nugget” during Falon Griffin’s pregnancy. They’ve already started planning Gracelyn’s first birthday party at Chick-fil-A.

The franchise owner, Ben Stover, said that Gracelyn will get free Chick-fil-A for life and has promised her a job when turns 16.

