Evansville Courier & Press editor Spohr dies at 37

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Evansville Courier & Press executive editor George Spohr has died at age 37.

The newspaper reports Spohr died of cancer Thursday night. Spohr was also regional editor for Gannett's Indiana newspapers outside of Indianapolis, overseeing the news staffs at the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier, The (Muncie) Star Press and the (Richmond) Palladium-Item, along with The (Henderson, Kentucky) Gleaner.

Spohr had led the Evansville newsroom since October 2017 and was previously executive editor of the Lafayette newspaper.

Courier & Press sports director Ryan Reynolds says it was a joy to work with Spohr.

Spohr was a graduate of Syracuse University in New York. He previously was an editor at The (Coos Bay, Oregon) World, The (Carlisle, Pennsylvania) Sentinel and the Times Leader Media Group in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, area.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.