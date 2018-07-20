All Starbucks employees will speak sign language at new Washington DC store

(RNN) – Starbucks is opening a branch where every employee is fluent in American Sign Language.

The new store will open in October in Washington, DC near the campus of Gallaudet University. The school describes itself as the “world's only university designed to be barrier-free for deaf and hard of hearing students.”

The "Signing Store" will hire 20-25 deaf and hard-of-hearing employees. The hiring process has already begun.

“Love coffee? Love Starbucks? Well, Starbucks is now hiring an ASL-proficient barista, shift supervisor, and store manager on July 17th!” Gallaudet posted on Twitter. “Mmmm, can you smell the java?”

"The National Association of the Deaf applauds Starbucks for opening a Signing Store that employs Deaf and hard of hearing people,” said Howard Rosenblum, the CEO of the National Association of the Deaf.

“Starbucks has taken an innovative approach to incorporating Deaf Culture that will increase employment opportunities as well as accessibility for Deaf and hard of hearing people, while at the same time educating and enlightening society."

