Falling tree smashes several cars in Norwood as storms sweep through Tri-State

A tree fell in Norwood on Friday, smashing several cars. (Provided)

As storms swept through the area Friday afternoon, a tree fell smashing several cars in Norwood.

It happened near 4600 Wesley. A witness said a person nearby at the time is "lucky to be alive."

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

There will be a midday break from precipitation, and some of those breaks may be long. Any thunderstorm that develops Friday could bring torrential downpours and short-term, localized flash flooding.?

