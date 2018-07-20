Storms cause minor damage in southern, northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An official says storms have caused minor damage in a southern Indiana county.
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Gregory Reas (rees) says some homes received minor damage to roofs and eaves and some trees fell on power lines Friday. Reas says he has no doubt that at least one tornado hit the county along the Ohio River.
The National Weather Service says golf ball-sized hall fell in Madison.
Storms also raked northern Indiana. WNDU-TV reported a barn was destroyed in Elkhart County.
