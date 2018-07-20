Woman who battled Leukemia with transfusions organizes blood drive

A local woman who battled Leukemia is now giving back to others what helped her survive -- blood.

On Friday, she held a blood drive in Monroe hoping to put a dent in the current shortage the area is experiencing.

Julia Gardner, 24, is all smiles now that her Leukemia is in remission. She finished her treatment six months ago. She says she was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2015 just a few weeks after her honeymoon.

"It was a shock to us all," she said. "We spent the first week or so crying and just being really sad about our situation, but after that, I said, 'No more crying.' We're tough, we can get through this," said Gardner.

She says donated blood and platelets were crucial to her treatment.

"The first thing I needed when I got to the hospital was a blood transfusion and I ended up getting around 30 to 35 blood and platelet transfusions throughout the whole treatment," she said.

Now that Gardner is well, she wanted to team up with the Hoxworth Blood Center to give back. She can no longer give blood but dozens of other people came out to the mobile unit on 225 American Way to do their part. Alan Whitney, who was touched by Gardner's story, drove from Cleveland to donate.

"I don't have to know who they are. I know somebody's going to have another birthday. A father's going to walk his daughter down the isle. What more can you ask for," said Whitney.

Each pint of blood can help save up three lives. The Hoxworth Blood Center uses at least 300 units of blood a day to keep the area hospitals up and running. Recently they were battling against a blood shortage -- O negative and positive were down to critical levels.

"If it's not for the donors who come out every day, there's not lives being saved. We can't manufacture blood products. It has to come from people coming in out of the kindness from their heart to donate," said Christina Schoonover, with the Hoxworth Blood Center.

A priceless gift that has given Gardner and many others a second chance at life. The goal was to collect up to 25 pints of blood, which they were able to do. Hoxworth is encouraging more volunteers to continue to donate blood. There will be another blood drive on Oct. 19. It will be on 225 American Way in Monroe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

