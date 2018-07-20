New traffic control meters on I-75

This week marked the start of two new traffic control mechanisms on I-75 in Ohio. They're called ramp meters and are meant to improve the drive along the interstate.

The new meters are intended to ease congestion along I-75 at Hopple and further north at Mitchell.

Ohio Department of Transportation Spokesperson Brian Cunningham said if you're driving through a ramp meter - this is what you can expect.

"They are either red or green. If it's red, then you have to stop. It's just like a red light at a traffic signal. If it's green you'll just proceed onto the 75 mainline," he said.

Ramp meters already exist at eastbound I-74 at North Bend.

Cunningham said ODOT plans to install more in the future.

"We just encourage people to use patience until they get used to it," he said.

