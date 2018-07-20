FCC's Welshman suspended by USL

A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.Full Story >
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.Full Story >
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.Full Story >
Crews are battling a grass fire near a Temple neighborhood.Full Story >
