FCC's Welshman suspended by USL

FC Cincinnati forward Emery Welshman has been suspended three games by the USL following an incident in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Independence after which he was shown a yellow card.

Welshman will be unavailable for FC Cincinnati's upcoming contests against New York Red Bulls II, Nashville SC, and Penn FC.

In the second half of Wednesday's game, Welshman and Charlotte's Kay Voser were both shown yellow cards in minute 88 after the players got tangled up near the sideline while Welshman was on the run into the attack. Following the game, upon normal review by the league, the incident was referred to the Independent Discipline Panel, who added the three-game suspension.

Because of how the suspension was adjudicated, Welshman and Cincinnati are unable to appeal the decision.

