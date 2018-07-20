'This world can be very cruel': Transgender woman found dead in FL with trauma to body

Sasha Garden, 27, was found dead with trauma to her body, according to police. (Source: WESH/CNN)

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (WESH/CNN) – A transgender woman who friends described as a “firecracker” that lit up those around her was found dead with trauma to her body in Florida on Thursday, and police are conducting an investigation.

Police have not said whether they believe foul play was involved in the death of 27-year-old Sasha Garden.

However the Orlando Sentinel, citing an advocacy group, reported it as a killing, the fourth of a transgender woman of color in the state this year.

Mulan Montrese Williams, who met Garden two years ago and got to know her through a trans empowerment group, described her as full of life.

"She was a very outgoing person, very outspoken,” Williams said. “Somewhat of a firecracker."

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, WIlliams got an unexpected knock at the door.

Deputies were trying to identify a person killed just down the street.

"That's when they showed me a picture. The picture was very disturbing because unfortunately it was the picture of her deceased on the ground,” Williams said. “I'm still dealing with that."

Police originally misgendered Garden in their report on the killing. Williams noted the prejudice and violence trans people routinely face

"It's sad we can't live our life just like anyone else without looking over our shoulder to make sure no one is going to hurt us because of who we are,” she said. “It's also very hard being a trans in society. This world can be very cruel and it can be very cruel to us trans girls."

Another transgender woman of color, Cathalina Christina James, was killed in Jacksonville last month. No arrests have been announced in that case.

"We want everyone to be comfortable with who they are," James' sister, Deandra James, told WIS-TV.

