VIDEO: Little boy performs spectacular poolside dive

Little Deacon needs to work some more on his technique. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – It was an epic belly flop.

Corina Casanova of Asheville, NC, was teaching her boys how to dive into a pool.

Feet together. Hands together over your head with your fingers pointed toward the water. Then, tuck your chin and spring forward into the water.

Simple enough.

Son No. 1 tries it. Not too bad.

Then, it was Deacon’s turn. Kersplat!

It sounded like it hurt, but the toddler popped up with a big smile on his face to the laughter of everyone at the pool.

Social media loves it. The video has more than 6 million views.

“So glad this is making so many people smile like it did us!” Casanova said on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.