Ohio couple buys island in West Virginia for $60K

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (AP) - An Ohio couple has purchased a West Virginia island for $60,000.
News outlets report James Ballor of Columbus, Ohio, and his wife, Laura, made the winning bid for Eastern Wheeler Island in the Kanawha River at an auction Thursday in Montgomery. Bidding for the island that was once a private airstrip started at $40,000.
The Ballors, who hadn't previously vacationed in West Virginia, only recently became intrigued by the idea of owning an island when they found it on Craigslist. They decided to drive to Fayette County, where the 17-acre (6.9-hectare) island of woods and beach can be found. James says they took a boat around the island but have yet to set foot on it.
Laura Ballor says she is considering turning the island into a spiritual retreat.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Less than 12 hours before Michael Foster, 30, was found dead on the floor of his West Price Hill residence, his landlord called 911 and asked for officers to respond to help. But they never came. They were never dispatched.Full Story >
Less than 12 hours before Michael Foster, 30, was found dead on the floor of his West Price Hill residence, his landlord called 911 and asked for officers to respond to help. But they never came. They were never dispatched.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
This week marked the start of two new traffic control mechanisms on I-75 in Ohio. They're called ramp meters and are meant to improve the drive along the interstate.Full Story >
This week marked the start of two new traffic control mechanisms on I-75 in Ohio. They're called ramp meters and are meant to improve the drive along the interstate.Full Story >
As storms swept through the area Friday afternoon, a tree fell smashing several cars in Norwood.Full Story >
As storms swept through the area Friday afternoon, a tree fell smashing several cars in Norwood.Full Story >
A search is underway right now in northern Kentucky for a possible missing plane and pilot.Full Story >
A search is underway right now in northern Kentucky for a possible missing plane and pilot.Full Story >