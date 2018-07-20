Storm damage, power outages reported in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say severe storms that have barreled through central Kentucky have caused power outages, road closures and damage to buildings and trees.

News outlets report that thousands of people are without power and events including The Bluegrass Fair and the Lexington Legends minor league baseball game were called off due to Friday's storms.

Woodford County has been placed under a state of emergency. Fallen trees are causing travel problems along U.S. Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 62.

Emergency managers in Lexington reported 53,000 customers were without power Friday afternoon, and some trees fell on homes there.

Damage also was reported in Montgomery County.

Downed trees caused long delays for motorists headed southbound on a stretch of Interstate 75 between Lexington and Richmond earlier Friday.

