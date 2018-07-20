Kentucky State University President gets contract extension

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State University Board of Regents has unanimously voted to extend the contract of the university's president.
Citing a Thursday news release, the State Journal of Frankfort reports the board unanimously voted to extend the contract of President M. Christopher Brown II through July 19, 2022 based on his "exceptional performance" and a thorough evaluation of the maximum four years allowed by law.
Board of Regents Chairperson Elaine Farris says Brown has increased enrollment and advanced the brand and reputation of the university, among other things. The university also lauded Brown's efforts to encourage innovation within the community, increase scholarship funding for students and dedicate resources to community outreach.
Brown has served as the university's president since May 2017 after being initially awarded with a three-year contract.
Information from: The State Journal, http://www.state-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A local woman who battled Leukemia is now giving back to others what helped her survive -- blood.Full Story >
A local woman who battled Leukemia is now giving back to others what helped her survive -- blood.Full Story >
Welshman will be unavailable for FC Cincinnati's upcoming contests against New York Red Bulls II, Nashville SC, and Penn FC.Full Story >
Welshman will be unavailable for FC Cincinnati's upcoming contests against New York Red Bulls II, Nashville SC, and Penn FC.Full Story >
Less than 12 hours before Michael Foster, 30, was found dead on the floor of his West Price Hill residence, his landlord called 911 and asked for officers to respond to help. But they never came. They were never dispatched.Full Story >
Less than 12 hours before Michael Foster, 30, was found dead on the floor of his West Price Hill residence, his landlord called 911 and asked for officers to respond to help. But they never came. They were never dispatched.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
This week marked the start of two new traffic control mechanisms on I-75 in Ohio. They're called ramp meters and are meant to improve the drive along the interstate.Full Story >
This week marked the start of two new traffic control mechanisms on I-75 in Ohio. They're called ramp meters and are meant to improve the drive along the interstate.Full Story >