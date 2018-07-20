Attorney says death penalty case work gut-wrenching, pay 'not great'

The defense attorneys appointed by the court to defend serial killer Anthony Kirkland are more than earning their money, Cincinnati Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Krumbein said.

Krumbein has handled more than a dozen death penalty cases in Ohio. FOX19 spoke to him about what it's costing taxpayers to see Kirkland go through a re-sentencing.

He said to keep in mind that there are only a handful of attorneys in the entire state qualified to do death penalty cases by the Ohio Supreme Court. What they're earning, he says, has only become attractive in the past two decades or so.

"It's still not great,” said Krumbein. “It really isn't competitive with the private market for equally experienced attorneys in the private sector or the civil sector, but it's getting better."

Krumbein said the work done by Kirkland's defense attorneys, Richard Wendel and Timothy Cutcher, is thankless.

"It's really gut-wrenching work,” said Krumbein. “You've got someone's life or death in your hands, and a lot of times people don't understand -- if someone's accused of a murder, or in this case, has already been convicted, how do you defend somebody like that?"

So far, Wendel and Cutcher have earned a little more than $140,000 in the last three quarters of billable hours. It may sound like a lot, but Krumbein said when you look at their expenses, office expenses, insurance, transportation, and their continuing legal education, it's not.

"It's rough work. It just is rough work," said Krumbein.

Prosecutors have yearly salaries, he says, not billable hourly wages like defense attorneys, but the work is still difficult for both sides.

"The pay has gone up over the years, but 30 years ago, when the death penalty started in Ohio again, you could barely find anybody to do the work. I mean, for an entire case, the state might pay $5,000 and you would be lucky to even make your expenses and I was doing those cases back then," said Krumbein.

Once a jury is seated, the re-sentencing is expected to last at least a couple more billable weeks.

