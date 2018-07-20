New Cincinnati Bengal shows off proposal pics featuring Roebling - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

New Cincinnati Bengal shows off proposal pics featuring Roebling Bridge backdrop

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
One of the newest Cincinnati Bengals is embracing the backdrop of his new city, recently proposing near the Roebling Bridge. (Source: Instagram, Billy Price) One of the newest Cincinnati Bengals is embracing the backdrop of his new city, recently proposing near the Roebling Bridge. (Source: Instagram, Billy Price)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

One of the newest Cincinnati Bengals is embracing the backdrop of his new city, recently proposing near the Roebling Bridge.

Offensive lineman Billy Price, who grew up in northeast Ohio and attended The Ohio State University, was selected in the first round of this year's draft.

With training camp just around the corner, Price took to Instagram to show his proposal to the world:

She said, "Yes."

"Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with," he wrote.

