With the right app, your old unused smartphone could become useful again

Most of us probably have an old smartphone in a drawer somewhere. If paired with the right app, that old phone could become a useful new device in your house.

For example, that phone could become a great baby monitor when you’re traveling. Download the app Dormi, and once the phone’s on WiFi, it’ll alert your current cellphone if your baby starts making noise. You can even try to get the baby back to sleep by talking or singing through the phone.

Or turn that old phone into an entertaining alarm clock, using an app like Carrot Alarm! This one adds some fun to your wake-up call, with funny one-liners and chart-topping music to get you going.

Or -- if you want another set of eyes on your stuff -- turn that old phone into a security camera. You can download an app like Presence, then position your camera to cover the front door or something valuable. Then you can either watch that feed live or record it.

Or, you could donate that phone to one of the many charities that collect them for good causes, like Cellphones for Soldiers, which provides phones and prepaid international calling cards to troops. Or the charity Hopeline from Verizon, which gives them to domestic violence victims.

