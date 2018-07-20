Basketball 'escort queen' indicted on forged checks charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A woman who declared herself the "escort queen" of a sex scandal involving the University of Louisville's basketball team has been indicted on theft charges.
The Courier Journal reports Katina Powell was indicted by a grand jury Thursday of criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception.
An arrest citation says Powell is accused of stealing blank checks in April totaling $2,900 and attempting to cash them at a liquor store. The citation says the checks were stolen from Thomas Tyre, who has said he wanted the case dropped.
Powell called herself the "escort queen" in a book. Powell allegedly provided women to have sex with Louisville basketball players and recruits between 2010 and 2014. The scandal led the NCAA to revoke the Cardinals' 2013 men's basketball championship.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.Full Story >
Most of us probably have an old smartphone in a drawer somewhere. If paired with the right app, that old phone could become a useful new device in your house.Full Story >
Most of us probably have an old smartphone in a drawer somewhere. If paired with the right app, that old phone could become a useful new device in your house.Full Story >
One of the newest Cincinnati Bengals is embracing the backdrop of his new city, recently proposing near the Roebling Bridge.Full Story >
One of the newest Cincinnati Bengals is embracing the backdrop of his new city, recently proposing near the Roebling Bridge.Full Story >
A local man is without a car after a driver crashed into it while it was parked in the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue.Full Story >
A local man is without a car after a driver crashed into it while it was parked in the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue.Full Story >
The defense attorneys appointed by the court to defend serial killer Anthony Kirkland are more than earning their money, Cincinnati Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Krumbein said.Full Story >
The defense attorneys appointed by the court to defend serial killer Anthony Kirkland are more than earning their money, Cincinnati Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Krumbein said.Full Story >