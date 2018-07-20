Migos' Offset arrested on felony gun charges in Georgia - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Migos' Offset arrested on felony gun charges in Georgia

Offset of the hip-hop group Migos is facing two felony gun charges. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) Offset of the hip-hop group Migos is facing two felony gun charges. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Offset of the hip-hop group Migos is facing two felony gun charges after he and his bodyguard were pulled over outside of Atlanta.

Clayton County Police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells WXIA-TV that an officer pulled over a Porsche 911 Friday afternoon for failing to maintain its lane.

Police say Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was behind the wheel.

Police say the vehicle smelled of marijuana, prompting authorities to search the car and find three guns and less than an ounce of marijuana.

The 26-year-old is on probation for a 2015 arrest on drugs and weapons charges. He is now charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime. He also faces misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and making an improper lane change.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

