Tragedy as 4-year-old gets hold of gun, shoots 2-year-old cousin in CA

Police said there were adults present when the shooting happened. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

MUSCOY, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A tragic sequence of events has taken the life of a toddler in California.

A 4-year-old boy got hold of a loaded gun and shot his 2-year-old cousin in what police said was an accident.

There were, however, adults present when it happened.

"At this point they believe that a 4-year-old child got a hold of a handgun and shot, accidentally shot, the 2-year-old child,” said Cindy Bachman with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Bachman said the two children both lived at the house where the shooting occurred.

A neighbor described the tragedy.

"Kid was in the wrong place at the wrong time, got a hold to it, didn't know what they had,” said Columbus McBath. “You know, boom, just happened."

McBath said he's used to seeing the little girl playing in the front yard.

He said her death broke his heart.

“All I seen was them bringing the kid out, putting them in an ambulance,” he said. "It was a patch there, they were pumping on it, trying to keep her alive."

The sheriff's department said several adults who were in the home at the time were taken in for questioning.

Neighbors said that included the victim's mother.

"We don't know at this time how the child got the gun, who it belongs to, where it was being kept,” said Bachman.

Investigators said the adults in the home and the gun owner could potentially face charges. But at this time they're not saying what those charges might be.

