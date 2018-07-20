Mega Millions winning numbers announced for $422 million jackpot

If there is no winner, the Mega Millions jackpot will again roll over to next week. (Source: Mega Millions)

(RNN) - The winning numbers for a $422 million Mega Millions jackpot were announced on Friday night as 44, 14, 30, 62, 1 and the "golden mega" final ball as 1.

The lottery organization will now wait to see if anyone comes forward with the winning numbers.

This is the second highest jackpot of the year. The highest was $533 million, won by Richard Wahl of New Jersey in April.

This is the third jackpot this year of more than $400 million. A 20-year-old Florida man won $451 million in January.

If there is no winner, the jackpot will again roll over to next week.

Statistically, there is a one in 259 million chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

People can also win big without a perfect ticket. Matching five numbers, but not the final "match" number produces a $1 million payout.

Smaller amounts can also be won by matching fewer of the numbers.

Since the last jackpot was won on May 4, more than 12.4 million winning tickets have been sold at all prize levels, including 24 worth $1 million or more.

