Downtown hotel safe mystery remains unsolved (for now)

The Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza will bring in Chuck Woods, a safe-cracker of 59 years, to try to unlock the hotel's mystery (FOX19 NOW)

Man or machine? At this point, the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza will go with whatever or whoever can get the job done.

Days continue to pass and the door of a decades old safe remains shut -- but hopefully not for long.

When you're trying to open a decades-old safe, why not bring in a safe cracker with 50 years of experience to get the job done?

Monday, the hotel will bring in Chuck Woods to solve their safe-cracking woes. Woods has 59 years of experience and talks about locks like they're the most beautiful girl at the dance, hoping to end the hotel's long standing steel mystery.

Woods says he is less worried about flipping through the pages than he is about opening doors. The man in his late 70's says it's not a matter of 'if' he can open the safe but rather 'when'.

Woods says his family is made up of four generations of safe-crackers and hopes that a few hours of work will unlock decades of history and mystery for Netherlands Plaza employees.

He says the reason the machine couldn't open the safe is because the dial is not from the same company as the safe itself and it spins in the opposite direction.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.