NASA will launch a probe to the sun next month

NASA will soon send a mission to the sun. (Source: NASA via CNN)

(CNN) – For the first time, NASA is sending a mission to the sun.

The Parker Solar Probe is outfitted with a nearly 5-inch coating of carbon-composite solar shields to help it withstand the heat and outermost atmosphere around the sun.

The spacecraft is expected to lift off Aug. 6 from Cape Canaveral, FL, onboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket.

If conditions aren’t right, the launch window remains open through Aug. 19.

The spacecraft will study the flow of energy that heats the sun’s outer atmosphere.

It’s expected to be in orbit for seven years, and will at times need to withstand temperatures of around 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.