'Rentahitman' website causes confusion with name

Bob Innes launched the website in 2005 and is not a hitman. Yet, he's received hundreds of messages from people with interest in the skill set. (Source: KRON/CNN)

NOVATO, CA (KRON/CNN) – Bob Innes’ website may be a play on words but some people are contacting the computer specialist to kill others.

Innes’ website is named Rentahitman.com.

"Reason for contacting us, is his 'family abuses him,' " said Innes reading off a disturbing email he’d just received. " 'Kill my mom, my dad, my sister, and my older brother. Do it sneaky and quick, and don't blow it.' "

Of course, Innes is not actually a hitman.

Back in 2005, he and his college buddies started a computer network intrusion detection business.

"If you have a WiFi network in your business, we would basically try to penetrate it, tell you what your vulnerabilities are," Innes said.

When he parted ways with his college buddies, the website was dormant for about three years.

In 2008 he decided to check the website's email inbox, and to his surprise, he found hundreds of messages from people who were not interested in his network intrusion skills.

"This is where it gets a little dicey," Innes reading another email. " 'Briefly describe what services you would like performed.' 'Well, in some of the cases, anything from guns, knives, bombs. Take them out anyway they can.' "

He said that when he realized that people from all over the world were looking to hire him or join the hitman business, he decided to do two things.

First, he put a disclaimer on the site making it clear that "hitman" is a play on words.

"That is not real," Innes said. "That is not real."

The second thing he did was reach out to law enforcement to give them a heads up about the disturbing messages he was receiving.

"I contacted a deputy in Augusta County, VA, who confirmed they are actively working a conspiracy to solicit first degree murder case, the tip came from the RentaHitman website. It has become a mission of mine over the last several years to keep the site alive," Innes said. "I know it's saving people's lives. Clearly it's putting some pretty bad apples away."

He had a warning for people contacting him about hitman jobs.

"Do not contact Rentahitman, do not solicit any kind of murder for hire on the website," he said. "It is a parody website. You are an idiot if you do so, and there's a good possibility that I will put you in contact with field operatives."

Copyright 2018 KRON via CNN. All rights reserved.