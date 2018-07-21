Potential jury vetted for convicted killer's resentencing

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jury selection begins next week in the resentencing of convicted Ohio serial killer Anthony Kirkland.

Potential jurors filled out questionnaires Thursday that included specific questions about the death penalty. Jury selection begins Monday.

WCPO-TV reports defense attorneys and prosecutors disagreed about the questionnaire cover sheet, which informs jurors their answers could be made public.

Judge Patrick Dinkelacker overruled the defense's objection that informing jurors about the possible release could inhibit their answers about the death penalty.

Kirkland was sentenced to death in 2010 for the slayings of 14-year-old Casonya Crawford and 13-year-old Esme Kenney. He pleaded guilty to killing two women at his trial started.

The Ohio Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing after an appeal citing comments made by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters at trial.

