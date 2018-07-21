Crews working to restore power after storms hit Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Utility crews are working to restore power for tens of thousands of Kentuckians after the state was pounded by severe storms that toppled trees and power lines.

News outlets report that about 40,000 utility customers in Fayette County still had no power Saturday morning after the Friday storms rumbled across the state, producing high winds and hail. Kentucky Utilities officials say crews will "work around the clock" to restore service.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ron Steve told the Courier Journal that the Louisville area was hit by "one of our more substantial hail storms" in the past half-dozen years.

In Louisville, there were multiple reports of hail - from the size of quarters to golf balls, and up to a 2-inch diameter in spots near Okolona and southeast of Shively.

