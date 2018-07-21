Crews working to restore power after storms hit Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Utility crews are working to restore power for tens of thousands of Kentuckians after the state was pounded by severe storms that toppled trees and power lines.
News outlets report that about 40,000 utility customers in Fayette County still had no power Saturday morning after the Friday storms rumbled across the state, producing high winds and hail. Kentucky Utilities officials say crews will "work around the clock" to restore service.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ron Steve told the Courier Journal that the Louisville area was hit by "one of our more substantial hail storms" in the past half-dozen years.
In Louisville, there were multiple reports of hail - from the size of quarters to golf balls, and up to a 2-inch diameter in spots near Okolona and southeast of Shively.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donut look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.Full Story >
Donut look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.Full Story >
Man or machine? At this point, the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza will go with whatever or whoever can get the job done.Full Story >
Man or machine? At this point, the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza will go with whatever or whoever can get the job done.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.Full Story >
Most of us probably have an old smartphone in a drawer somewhere. If paired with the right app, that old phone could become a useful new device in your house.Full Story >
Most of us probably have an old smartphone in a drawer somewhere. If paired with the right app, that old phone could become a useful new device in your house.Full Story >