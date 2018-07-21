A look at accessibility projects at 9 national parks

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) - The National Park Service says nine parks across the U.S. have received more than $10 million in federal funding to design and build projects for other parks to use as examples as they work toward making trails, buildings, waterways and camping more accessible to people with disabilities.
Parks with completed projects:
Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Alaska
Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky
Parks with projects underway:
Independence National Historical Park in Pennsylvania
San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park in California
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan
Steamtown National Historic Site in Pennsylvania
Parks with projects planned:
Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming
Saratoga National Historical Park in New York
Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
