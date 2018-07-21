Nurse accused of cancer hoax pleads not guilty to charges

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio nurse who authorities say faked a diagnosis of lung cancer to obtain money and sick time has pleaded not guilty.
The Columbus Dispatch reports 33-year-old Tawni Fuller, of Galena, appeared Friday in a Delaware County courtroom after being indicted on charges of telecommunications fraud, theft and forgery.
Authorities say Fuller, a former nurse anesthetist at a Columbus hospital, faked the diagnosis in 2016 and stole tens of thousands of dollars in sick time and thousands of dollars in cash, gifts and donated sick time from co-workers.
Her attorney declined to comment.
Ohio Board of Nursing documents show that Fuller acknowledged perpetrating the ruse last year. She said she fabricated the story because she was depressed and liked the positive response she received from co-workers.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
