Homeless shelter to require, provide Hepatitis A vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky homeless shelter is going to start requiring that patrons be immunized against Hepatitis A before staying.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Catholic Action Center co-founder Ginny Ramsey says the shelter will offer free Hepatitis A vaccines for those who don't have health insurance. The Lexington shelter will start enforcing the requirement Aug. 6.
Ramsey says the requirement was approved this month after organizers learned a local homeless person had tested positive for Hepatitis A. Ramsey says the illness spread rapidly throughout another city's homeless population, and she didn't want that happen again.
Polly Ruddick is the director of Lexington's Office of Homeless Intervention and Prevention. Ruddick says the shelter receives no city or state money and will be the only Lexington shelter to require the immunization.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Half a century is a long time to spend in one career, but that's exactly what an Indiana man has done.Full Story >
Half a century is a long time to spend in one career, but that's exactly what an Indiana man has done.Full Story >
Donut look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.Full Story >
Donut look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.Full Story >
Man or machine? At this point, the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza will go with whatever or whoever can get the job done.Full Story >
Man or machine? At this point, the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza will go with whatever or whoever can get the job done.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.Full Story >