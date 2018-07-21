Indiana officer honored for half century protecting and serving

Since 1969, Dramann has served Batesville police, where he became chief, Ripley County, where he became sheriff, and Sunman police, he's currently a Town Marshal for Oldenburg (City of Batesville)

Bill Dramann was honored Friday in Batesville, Indiana for serving 50 years in law enforcement (City of Batesville)

Half a century is a long time to spend in one career, but that's exactly what an Indiana man has done.

The Hoosier state celebrated Oldenburg Marshal Bill Dramann Friday for serving 50 years in law enforcement. Family members, officers from other agencies, and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gathered to honor Dramann at Freudenfest.

Batesville city officials say Dramann began his career with the Batesville Police Department in 1969 where he later became Chief. He was also a two-term sheriff in Ripley County and worked for the Sunman Police Department for seven years.

Dramann is currently Town Marshal in Oldenburg. He was hired for that role in 2014, officials say.

Gov. Holcomb awarded Dramann with the Circle of Corydon award which is the one of the highest honors that can be given by the state.

Dramann was also given a plaque depicting all of the badges he's worn throughout his career during the city's "festival of fun," officials say.

The seasoned officer has not said if he plans to add his Marshal badge to his plaque of retired badges.

