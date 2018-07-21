Police respond to shooting in Clifton - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police respond to shooting in Clifton

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting in Clifton off of Vine Street (Raycom Media/file) Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting in Clifton off of Vine Street (Raycom Media/file)
CLIFTON, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting in Clifton.

Police say a man was shot in the hip and leg at 3680 Vine Street Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was last seen on Vine heading toward the Cincinnati Zoo in a gray vehicle, police say.

District Four officers are on the scene investigating.

No other suspect injuries have been released at this time. 

The severity of the victims injuries is unknown.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

