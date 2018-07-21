'Bearcat Jam' eliminated in TBT - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Bearcat Jam' eliminated in TBT

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) -

Bearcat Jam's first appearance in The Basketball Tournament ended in the first round with an 80-63 loss.

A group organized by UC great Melvin Levett and made up of former Bearcat basketball players like Yancy Gates, Cashmere Wright and Deonta Vaughn, UC played a team of former Texas Tech players on the campus of Capital University in Columbus.

The winner-take-all $2 million tournament has become popular with former college basketball players to reunite with former college teammates and try to win a big paycheck in an NCAA Tournament win-or-go home style bracket.

Voted into the field by UC fans, the UC group competed in the tournament for the first time this year.

