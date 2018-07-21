Late Warren Co deputy remembered during 8th annual Dulle Memorial Ride

Warren County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Dulle died in the line of duty in May 2011. (Photo: Provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Hundreds of bikers lined U.S. 42 in Lebanon on Saturday morning to honor a fallen Warren County deputy during the eighth annual Brian Dulle Memorial Ride.

Sgt. Brian Dulle, 36, was laying stop sticks to stop a chase when he was struck and killed on May 10, 2011 in Lebanon.

"Just out there supporting all of our local officers and it's a thin blue line for all that they do everyday," biker Stacy Burns said. "Anytime an officer loses their life on duty it's a hard time."

The annual ride began a year before Dulle's death. He organized it to help his daughter in her fight against cancer.

"His daughter had cancer and he set up the ride to benefit her and other children that are in need -- families that are in need," organizer Mark Zeigelmayer said.

Ziegelmayer said he wanted to keep the ride going after Dulle was killed. The money raised by the event is donated to three charities: The Brian Dulle Memorial Scholarship Fund, Mourning Stripe and Maddie's Hope.

"It's divided equally between all three charities and it's a big help," Ziegelmayer said. "We get to see all the time what it does for people."

