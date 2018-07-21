No winner on Friday means Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $493 million

The next drawing will be Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

(RNN) - If you live in one of six states without a lottery, it might be time to make a road trip.

Nobody hit the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing so the jackpot has gone up to $493 million. That’s still only the second highest jackpot of the year, behind March’s $533 million jackpot.

Even so, it’s nearly half a billion dollars and that’s nothing to scoff at.

The next drawing will be Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET. A winning ticket will match numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball.

Smaller amounts can also be won by matching fewer of the numbers. In fact, more than a million people won prizes in Friday night’s drawing.

Two people matched five white balls and won $1 million. Forty-seven people matched four white balls and the Mega Ball and won $10,000.

The last jackpot was won on May 4. Since then, more than 14 million winning tickets, at all prize levels, have been sold.

Statistically, you have a one in 259 million chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot. But July seems to be a good month to play.

Twenty-two jackpots have been won in the month of July since the game began in 2002.

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.

