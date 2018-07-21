Police say report of downtown shooting may be false

CPD is looking for two suspects in shooting (File)

Cincinnati police now say that a report of a shooting may have been false.

Investigators reported they were looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called out around 1:50 p.m. for a Felonious Assault that happened in the intersection of 5th and Central Avenues, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim was walking down the street when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at him from a pick-up truck and fired two shots, missing the victim, said police.

The suspects then fled and were last seen entering eastbound Fort Washington Way from 2nd Street, reported police.

Police describe the suspects as two white men of college age driving a dark blue GMC crew cab pick-up with a full-sized bed. The vehicle had either Kentucky or Michigan temporary plates with a partial number of “7815”.

Anyone with information about this suspect or crime is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040. Online tips may be submitted at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

