Teacher's sudden death inspires school supply backpack drive

A community mourning the sudden loss of a beloved elementary teacher with the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District decided to honor her with a charity school supply backpack drive.

Melissa J. Williams, 38, passed away unexpectedly on July 17 from a medical condition, according to North Adams Elementary Principal Deirdre Mills and William’s obituary.

“Melissa inspired all of those around her to be a better person simply because she believed they were. The contribution that she made to our school cannot be measured,” said Mills in a social media post.

Friends of the teacher held the school supply backpack drive over the weekend to honor their dear friend.

The drive was a success, bringing in at last count 619 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in need in the school district and the surrounding area in Melissa's name.

Those wishing to still participate in the drive can bring donations to the North Adams Elementary school office after the school reopens on August 1st.

Funeral services were held for Melissa Williams on Saturday.

