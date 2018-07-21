Gunman barricaded inside California Trader Joe's

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

Officers have been helping people escape the store through windows with a rope ladder.

Firefighters say the woman who was in the car with the suspect has been hospitalized.

Police in Los Angeles are responding to a shooting at a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake area.

Law enforcement has surrounded the building and have weapons pointed at the store.

(RNN) - A double shooting led to a police chase and a standoff at a Los Angeles Trader Joe’s.

Barry Montgomery with LAPD confirms the suspect shot his grandmother and girlfriend in the Newton area, then took his grandmother's car. He also took his wounded girlfriend with him.

Montgomery said Hollywood officers attempted to pull the suspect over but he opened fire during a pursuit. The chase ended in a crash at the store in the Silver Lake area.

Onlookers began running for cover when shots rang out.

The gunman has barricaded himself inside.

"LAPD resources are, CNT team is here, communicating with that suspect trying to bring this to a peaceful conclusion," Montgomery said.

David Ortiz with the Los Angeles Fire Department confirms one woman has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.

More than 100 firefighters are on the scene and 18 ambulances are ready to transport people to hospitals if necessary.

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Law enforcement has surrounded the building and has weapons pointed at the store. President Donald Trump confirmed LAPD is working with federal law enforcement.

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Police confirmed there are people still inside the store with the gunman, but they do not know how many.

"Right now we know we have people inside. We simply don't know how many. Again, very early. This is preliminary information and we're trying to bring this to an end," Montgomery said.

Officers have been helping people escape the store through windows with a rope ladder and through the rear of the building.

"An unknown number of people have been removed," Montgomery said. "I can tell you now no firefighters and no police officers were injured in this incident."

The suspect was described by witnesses as a black male in his late teens.

