Gunman in Trader Joe's standoff surrenders, 1 killed

Cincinnati police investigators are looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police investigators are looking for two suspects in a downtown shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.Full Story >
A community mourning the sudden loss of a beloved elementary teacher with the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District decided to honor her with a charity school supply backpack drive.Full Story >
A community mourning the sudden loss of a beloved elementary teacher with the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District decided to honor her with a charity school supply backpack drive.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting in Clifton.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting in Clifton.Full Story >