Mathew 25: Ministries responds to Iowa tornado disaster

A Cincinnati-area charity is helping those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Iowa.

Matthew 25: Ministries Disaster Response Team has deployed a fleet of disaster vehicles, according to a press release.

Beginning Sunday morning, the team will distribute relief supplies such as P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, and tarps.

The team left from left Matthew 25’s facility in Blue Ash Saturday morning.

