And now he is 5: Britain's Prince George marks birthday

Amid news that Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, here's a look at some noteworthy royal weddings since 1947.

Amid news that Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, here's a look at some noteworthy royal weddings since 1947.

An alleged Islamic State group supporter who encouraged attacks on 4-year-old Prince George of Britain has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years.

An alleged Islamic State group supporter who encouraged attacks on 4-year-old Prince George of Britain has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years.

Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy's christening.

Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy's christening.

(Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP). This Monday, July 9, 2018, photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows the official photograph to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House, following Prince L...

(Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP). This Monday, July 9, 2018, photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows the official photograph to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House, following Prince L...

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited an exhibition in London charting the life of Nelson Mandela.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited an exhibition in London charting the life of Nelson Mandela.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wave at onlookers as they arrive for their visit to the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid...

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wave at onlookers as they arrive for their visit to the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid...

Britain's Prince George leaves after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Brian Lawless/pool photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) - Who doesn't like birthdays?

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.

The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.

George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.

George has seemed increasingly self-assured in public this year, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and making several other appearances.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.